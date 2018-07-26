Bolingbrook (Ill.) junior tight end prospect Trevor Borland (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) continues to impress including this summer while working with his team preparing for the upcoming 2018 IHSA football season in less than a month away. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2020 here.

"Our last day for team camp is tomorrow (Thursday)," Borland said. "Our team is looking really good. We bring a lot of starters back plus new guys like our QB Devyn (Suggs) is a really good fit in our offense. We have great coaches and also strong leadership this season."

Borland, who is the younger brother of former Raider and current Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I didn't go to any college camps this summer. I decided to just focus more on my team and also just improving my overall game. I've been getting some interest from a few schools like Iowa State, Cincinnati and also Wyoming. We always get a lot of college coaches in school in the spring and I was able to see a lot of different coaches."

Borland, who plays tight end and also long snaps for the Raiders discussed what he worked on improving in his overall game this past off-season.

"Just getting faster and improving my overall speed has been my biggest focus. I'm working hard on my overall footwork and speed along with just lifting more and getting stronger. Since I've been playing more tight end now I'm also focusing more on my receiver skills and technique."

Borland has also spent plenty of time over the past few years at Ohio State.

"I've been out to Ohio State quite a bit over the last two years to visit Tuf. It's really nice at Ohio State and it's just fun to watch my brother. I haven't had any real contact with any of the coaches at Ohio State at all but Tuf has said that they have asked him about me a few times."

So does Borland have a dream school?

"Wisconsin is my dream school. My Dad played at Wisconsin and it seems like I've spent my entire life around Wisconsin football."



