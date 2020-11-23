EdgyTim - Watch List: WR Charlie Newton

Chicago (Ill.) Payton Prep sophomore wide receiver prospect Charlie Newton (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) has been making the most out of his fall, playing travel 7on7 with Top Gun along with trying to continue to work on his own this fall while the Chicago Public League teams remain locked down due to COVID concerns. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"Playing 7on7 for Top Gun has been a big focus for me these days," Newton said. "It's good to get some competition in against some strong players. It's been hard to get any real work in with COVID and all of the CPL schools locked down, and at least I can get some good reps in with 7on7."

Newton, who is playing defensive back and receiver for Top Gun this fall reflected back on his 2019 season along with how his Payton Prep team is faring under COVID restrictions.

"I played on the varsity level on special teams and I started both ways on the JV level. We haven't been allowed to do anything with our team for football. I also play basketball for my school and now we are waiting to see what happens with basketball season. I might play some travel basketball this winter. From the football side, we have been doing a lot of work on our own. It's been tough to keep the team together and focused because everything has been shut down but we still talk on some chats. We have freshmen coming in who wanted to play but just getting them involved and staying involved has also been hard. Everyone is working hard and trying to stay on the same page."

So what part of his overall game has Newton been focused on improving this fall?

"I'm working hard to add more weight and strength. Last year I was under 150 pounds as a freshman and now I'm up to 185 pounds. I'm still working on getting faster and stronger this winter, and I'm working on running better routes and just being better athletically."

Newton has also been focused on staying on top of his online classes this semester.

"It's been going ok and I'm getting used to the classes all online. It's been a lot different taking online classes with no in school contact. Communication at times can be an issue and I miss the social aspect of school. Just being able to ask a quick question to my teachers is something I really miss."