Peoria (Ill.) junior wide receiver prospect Kaevion Mack (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) took part in a recently held Illinois State University one day camp and was one of the camp's top performers. Get to know this latest name to watch from the growing Class of 2020 here.

"We start back up with our team camp starting next week," Mack said. "We have been doing some team 7on7 and those have been going well."

Mack recapped his recent Illinois State one day camp performance and impressions.

"Illinois State is the only camp I've been able to go to this summer. I'm also looking at getting down to Miami of Ohio for another camp at the end of this month. I thought I did pretty well at the Illinois State camp. I was able to show the coaches what I can do and I was able to talk with some of the ISU coaches including head coach Brock Spack. The Illinois State coaches asked me to stay in touch with them this season and to come back for a game."

Mack, who also plays basketball and runs track for the Lions has drawn recruiting attention from a handful of schools this summer.

"Besides Illinois State and Miami of Ohio. I've also been in touch with the coaches from Wyoming, Lindenwood and also Illinois a little bit. We had a lot of college coaches in school in the spring from all over and a lot of those coaches have send camp invites for this summer. Hopefully I can give them something to see they like this coming season."

Mack also filled us in on what he feels are his strengths along with what he's been working on to improve his overall game this off season.



"I feel that I can catch the football pretty well and I can just make plays when we need a big play. I really want to be able to better showcase my after the catch ability this season. I've also been working on my overall speed and just getting faster and running better routes."



Mack, who will play both receiver and cornerback this coming season for Peoria and head coach Tim Thornton is also excited about his team this summer.

"We are a hard working group and we have a lot of talented guys back this season. I can't wait to get the season started and get after it."

