EdgyTim - Watch List: WR Malik Armstrong

Minooka (Ill.) junior wide receiver prospect Malik Armstrong (6-foot-2, 165 pounds) was one of several impressive performers at Sunday's Boom Midwest Fall Camp 7on7 tournament. Armstrong takes a few minutes and breaks down his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I really loved playing for Boom and it just lets me go out and compete," Armstrong said. "I like getting a chance to go against some great players week in and week out and Boom has definitely helped my overall game."

Armstrong filled us in on his latest recruiting news this fall. .

"I played last season on the sophomore team then I was called up to the varsity for the playoffs. I've gotten some interest from a few schools like Duke, Harvard, Princeton plus some smaller level schools as well. My dream school has always been schools like USC or Ohio State. Those are just big program who are always in the national championship race."

Armstrong, who also runs track for Minooka discussed what he's been focused on improving in his game this fall.

"I've been working with Next Level and wide receiver coach Kyle Prater along with working to improve my speed with Acceleration in Naperville. I've also been working on adding more weight and strength and my goal is to be at 180 pounds by February. I feel like I've been making good progress with my everything."

In the meantime, Armstrong is focusing on school along with his his team camp this fall.

"We have been in team camps for a handful of weeks and it's been going good. I'm also focused on my grades and online classes. We are suppose to be back to a hybrid schedule next week. I'm looking forward to being back in school, but I don't mind online classes at all. Online has allowed me to focus more on my assignments and not get as distracted as I might when I'm in school."

So what will we see from Armstrong's game this spring that we haven't seen from him in 2019?

"I know that my routes are a lot cleaner now compared to 2019. I'm also much faster now and I also have much better footwork. I'm also strong and I just can't wait until we start the season this spring."

