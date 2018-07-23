Plainfield (Ill.) North junior wide receiver prospect Marcellus Moore (5-foot-7, 150 pounds) is easily one of the fastest names in the State of Illinois Class of 2020 and was able to put his speed on display on Saturday at the Western Illinois University one day camp. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"The WIU camp was a really good camp for me on Saturday," Moore said. "I felt that I ran well at the camp and that I was also able to get a lot of good reps and chances to show what I can do."

Moore, who won multiple IHSA track state titles this past spring (100 meters/200 meters/4x100 meters and 4x200 meters) for Plainfield North recapped his summer camp travels.

"I camped earlier at Illinois State and I'm also going to Michigan for a camp later this week. I've been in contact with the coaches from Kentucky along with WIU, Bowling Green and Wisconsin. I made a visit to Kentucky over the winter and all of those schools have stayed in touch with me. Most schools are looking at me as a wide receiver/slot guy and some others have also looked at me as a cornerback. I played corner as a freshman and receiver last season. It's looking like I'll see playing time at both spots this season."

Moore has also been focused on his team camp this summer..

"Our team camp has been going great so far. We had a lot of kids who graduated from last year but we bring back some good kids along with the younger guys stepping up. My class (2020) is a really strong group with some kids who have a chance to be really strong players."

Also look for Moore to continue to play both football and run track hopefully at the college level in the future.

"I definitely would love to do both in college and some of the schools I'm in touch with have already talked to me about it. I've also thought about running track in the Olympics someday. I tried out for the Olympic Under 20 team and came up just short but I'd still love to run in the Olympics someday."

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com