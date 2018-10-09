Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic junior wide receiver/tight end prospect Nate Muersch (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) and the Broncos (7-0) are off to a great start this season. Muersch checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this latest recruiting update. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2020 here.

"Recruiting has been going well and so has our football season," Muersch said. "We have been just playing well and also playing together as a team and it's been exciting."

Muersch recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from Illinois, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Western Michigan, Ball State and also Harvard. Most of those schools have been sending mail and texting and most of those schools have also invited me to come out to see a game this season."

Muersch recapped some of his recent fall game day college visits.

"I've been ale to get out to visit Iowa State, Illinois and also Cincinnati so far. Cincinnati was the first school to show interest in me. I've been in contact with Coach (Mike) Denbrook and I went out to see Cincinnati a few weeks ago. I really loved it at Cincinnati. I was able to see the campus and take a tour. Everything is also really close together at Cincinnati plus it's more of a city campus and they definitely have a lot of things to do."

"Illinois was also one of the first schools to contact me and they noticed me when they were looking at my teammate Nick Fedanzo's video. I went to Illinois for a practice and they have a great schools, campus and facilities. Illinois is also just a really nice school and I enjoyed my visit."

"I also made a game day visit to Iowa State and I really liked the game day atmosphere. We arrived to Iowa State 3 hours before the game and it was packed. Iowa State has just amazing fan support and I was at the game against Oklahoma. I would love to play at Iowa State and play in a big atmosphere."

Does Muersch have any other upcoming college visits planned?

"I'm hoping to get out to Michigan State sometime soon."

