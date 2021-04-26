EdgyTim - Watch List: WR Trevor Hudak

Minooka (Ill.) junior wide receiver prospect Trevor Hudak (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) saw his junior season end on Friday night to rival Oswego, yet Hudak was a key play maker and impact performer for the Indians in the loss to the Panthers. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2022 here.

"It's still hard to think that football season is already finished to be honest," Hudak said. "It feels like we need to start the playoffs next. The season had it's ups and downs but overall it was a really good year for myself and my team this spring."

Hudak, who was playing his first season on the varsity level this spring for the Indians and head coach Matt Harding broke down his season and graded his performance.

"I played on the freshman level in 2019 so this was my first year on the varsity. It took me really after the opening series against Plainfield East (Week 1) to settle in and get comfortable. The butterflies went away and then it was just football and just focusing on my job. I felt I did a good job this season of creating more separation between myself and the defensive back this year. I also worked hard on making better cuts, using my hands better and getting more yards after the catch. I still nee dot get bigger and stronger this summer along with working on my speed and getting faster. I'll go and work with Next Level along with training and working out on my own along with my teammates this summer."

Hudak also filled us in on his latest recruiting news this spring.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from NIU and I made a recent virtual junior day visit. I was also in touch with South Dakota State and they have invited me to a camp this summer. I've also been getting follows lately from the coaches at Washington State along with South Dakota and a few other schools. I want to get out this summer and fo to as many camps as I can. My goal is to get in front of as many college coaches as I can and help get my name out there."

Does Hudak have a dream school?

"As a kid In was always a big Oregon fan. I also really liked Ohio State and my Dad grew up in Ohio and he's a huge Ohio State fan."