 EdgyTim - Watch List: WR Zeke Williams
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 09:50:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Watch List: WR Zeke Williams

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Naperville (Ill.) North junior wide receiver prospect Zeke Williams (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) had an impressive 2019 sophomore season at the varsity level for the Huskies and head coach Sean Drendel. ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}