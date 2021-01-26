EdgyTim - Watch Live: EDGYLIVE Stream Show Wed 6:30PM

Join us every Wednesday night starting at 6:30PMCST for the EDGYLive Stream Show. Each week EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran along with the Coach Joe Rodeghero and WJOL's play by play voice Dave "Dewey" Dwyer will talk IHSA football issues and much more each week. You can also take part in the show and submit your questions all show long. Just watch and join the live online chat and ask your questions.

This Wednesday night University of St. Francis head coach Joe Curry joins us and discusses how the Fighting Saints are getting ready for it's spring football season. Later in the show Joliet Herald News Sports Editor Steve Soucie joins us to discuss IHSA football and IHSA Board meeting take and impressions.