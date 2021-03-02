EdgyTim - Watch Live: EDGYLIVE Stream Show Wednesday 6:30PM

Join us every Wednesday night starting at 6:30PMCST for the EDGYLive Stream Show. Each week EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran along with the Coach Joe Rodeghero and WJOL's play by play voice Dave "Dewey" Dwyer will talk IHSA football and much more each week. You can also take part in the show and submit your questions all show long. Just watch and join the live online chat and ask your questions.

Joining us on the show Wednesday night will be Joliet Central head coach Tony Juarez.