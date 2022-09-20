2022 WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet.

2022 WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet Preseason Coaches Kickoff Show.

Join WJOL's EDGYTIM and "The Coach"Joe Rodeghero each week via live video stream here on the EDGYTIM Channel on You Tube . This remote live broadcast will be also available online via streaming at WJOL.com online as well as on the Audacy App for your smartphone.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County (as well as around the state of Illinois) is back for it's 20th season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

This Week's Guest List?

Rob Zvonar Lincoln Way East

Dan Tito Joliet West

Jeremy Cordell Lincoln Way Central

Brian Cooney Oswego

Plus your calls all show long at 815-254-7300 are always welcomed.

2022 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

9/23 700pm Oswego @ Minooka

9/30 700pm Wilmington @ Reed-Custer

10/7 730pm Brother Rice vs Joliet Catholic @ Joliet Memorial Stadium

10/8 100pm Plainfield South @ Plainfield Central

10/14 700pm Lockport @ Lincoln Way East

10/15 1100am Joliet Central @ Joliet West

10/21 730pm St. Laurence @ Providence

#all game subject to change

#all games times are tentative at this point