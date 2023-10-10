2023 WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet.

Join WJOL's EDGYTIM and "The Coach"Joe Rodeghero at this special live remote broadcast. This remote live broadcast will be also available online via streaming audio at WJOL.com online as well as on the Audacy App for your smartphone.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 22nd season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

This week's guest list?

Matt Harding Minooka

Rob Keane Plainfield Central

Dan Tito Joliet West

Anthony Pignaitello TF North

Plus your calls and DM's are welcome all show long!

2023 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

Friday October 13th 7:00PM Oswego at Minooka

Friday October 20th 7:30PM Benet Academy at Providence Catholic

Playoff Plans TBA

#all games times are tentative at this point