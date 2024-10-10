Watch: Week 7 3rd and Leng Podcast with Farmington

in other news
The Caravan and The Hilltopper
The Caravan vs. The Hilltoppers: An in depth look and history lesson between these two highly successful programs.
2024 Breakdown: Batavia
2024 Fall Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Batavia Bulldogs
Recruit Roundup: O'Brien sets school record in win over league rival
Northwestern Recruit Roundup: Fremd senior QB Johnny O'Brien sets school record in win over league rival
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Loaded weekend brings new buzz
It was another loaded weekend of news and rumors so there’s no better time for a Recruiting Rumor Mill.
Make sure to watch to the brand new edition of the 3rd and Leng podcast featuring Coach Matt Leng along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Matt Leng and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football Class 4A thru Class 1A football along with the latest news in 8 Man Football across the state.
Also thanks to NUICFootball.com for the use of it's 2024 Class3A thru 8 Man Preseason polls. Make sure to follow @NIUCFootball on Twitter