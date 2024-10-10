Advertisement

Published Oct 10, 2024
Watch: Week 7 3rd and Leng Podcast with Farmington
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Make sure to watch to the brand new edition of the 3rd and Leng podcast featuring Coach Matt Leng along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Matt Leng and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football Class 4A thru Class 1A football along with the latest news in 8 Man Football across the state.

Also thanks to NUICFootball.com for the use of it's 2024 Class3A thru 8 Man Preseason polls. Make sure to follow @NIUCFootball on Twitter

