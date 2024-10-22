Advertisement

in other news

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 6A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 7A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
FREE Photo Gallery: Harlem at Boylan

FREE Photo Gallery: Harlem at Boylan

FREE Photo Gallery: Make sure and check out this FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday's Harlem at Boylan game.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
FREE Photos: Byron at Dixon

FREE Photos: Byron at Dixon

FREE Photo Gallery: Make sure and check out the latest photo gallery from Friday's Byron at Dixon showdown.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran

in other news

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 6A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 7A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Advertisement
Published Oct 22, 2024
Watch: Week 9 Between The Lines Podcast
circle avatar
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Twitter
@EDGYTIM

Make sure to listen to the brand new edition of the Between The Lines podcast featuring Mike Clark from the Chicago Sun-Times along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Mike Clark and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement