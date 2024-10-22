Watch: Week 9 Between The Lines Podcast

in other news
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 6A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 7A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
FREE Photo Gallery: Harlem at Boylan
FREE Photo Gallery: Make sure and check out this FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday's Harlem at Boylan game.
FREE Photos: Byron at Dixon
FREE Photo Gallery: Make sure and check out the latest photo gallery from Friday's Byron at Dixon showdown.
in other news
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 6A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 7A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
Make sure to listen to the brand new edition of the Between The Lines podcast featuring Mike Clark from the Chicago Sun-Times along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Mike Clark and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football.