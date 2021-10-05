Watch: WJOL Pigskin Preview Thursday 6-8PM
2021 Fall WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule
Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet.
Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 20th season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST.
WJOL's Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.
Tonight's Guest List?
Lockport HC George Czart
Joliet Herald News Steve Soucie
Minooka HC Matt Harding
Brother Rice HC Brian Badke
Plus your calls are always welcomed 815-254-7300
10/8 Friday 6pm Lockport at Bolingbrook
10/15 Friday 7pm LW East @ Lockport
10/16 Saturday 2pm Joliet West @ Joliet Central
10/22 Friday 7pm Joliet Catholic @ Montini
10/23 Saturday WJOL Playoff Pairings Show TBA
IHSA Playoff Schedule TBA
#all game subject to change#all games times are tentative at this point