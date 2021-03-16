 EdgyTim - Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-16 08:06:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10 poll

1. St. Rita (0-0) (1) vs Loyola Academy

2. Sacred Heart Griffin (0-0) (2) @ Kankakee

3. Rochester (0-0) (3) vs Jacksonville

4. Fenwick (0-0) (4) vs Nazareth Academy at Triton College

5. Joliet Catholic Academy (0-0) (5) @ St. Laurence

6. Montini Catholic (0-0) (6) vs Mount Carmel

7. Hillcrest (0-0) (7) vs TBA

8. Boylan (0-0) (8) vs Rockford East

9. Mascoutah (0-0) (9) vs Highland

10. Kankakee (0-0) (10) vs Sacred Heart Griffin

On The Rise (in no order): Sycamore/Glenbard South/Highland/Morris/St. Laurence

{{ article.author_name }}