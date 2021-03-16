EdgyTim - Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10 poll
1. St. Rita (0-0) (1) vs Loyola Academy
2. Sacred Heart Griffin (0-0) (2) @ Kankakee
3. Rochester (0-0) (3) vs Jacksonville
4. Fenwick (0-0) (4) vs Nazareth Academy at Triton College
5. Joliet Catholic Academy (0-0) (5) @ St. Laurence
6. Montini Catholic (0-0) (6) vs Mount Carmel
7. Hillcrest (0-0) (7) vs TBA
8. Boylan (0-0) (8) vs Rockford East
9. Mascoutah (0-0) (9) vs Highland
10. Kankakee (0-0) (10) vs Sacred Heart Griffin
On The Rise (in no order): Sycamore/Glenbard South/Highland/Morris/St. Laurence
