



2018 Week 10 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 9-0 (1)- The Big Cobalt Blue Machine gets to face a 2017 playoff foe in the Saints minus the mud and slop this time around. Next: vs St. Charles East

2. Batavia 9-0 (2)- The Bulldogs defense will need to corral Granite City's junior QB "Fast" Freddy Edwards this week. Next: vs Granite City

3. Brother Rice 9-0 (3)- Huge road win over Montini for the CCL Blue conference title on Friday night. Next: vs Zion-Benton

4. Marist 8-1 (4)- The Redhawks get a very solid Round 1 game in the Patriots. Next: vs Stevenson

5. Mount Carmel 8-1 (5)-The Caravan get to take on the Rebels this week. Next: vs TF South

6. Homewood-Flossmoor 8-1 (6)- It will be Vikings versus Vikings this week. Next: vs Fremd

7. Cary-Grove 9-0 (7)- How impressive was the Trojans win last Friday over Naperville Central? Next: vs Wauconda

8. Simeon 9-0 (8)- I really like the early path for the Wolverines here. Next: vs Rockford East

9. Nazareth Academy 8-1 (9)- The Road Runners didi not get an easy Round 1 game against the TBolts. Welcome to 7A. Next: vs Andrew

10. Maine South 8-1 (10)- Did I call Maine South Swagger High on Saturday night? Yep...and you'll see why soon enough. Next: vs Huntley

11. Oswego 9-0 (11)- The Panthers also landed a nice early path on it's side in 8A. Next: vs Taft

12. Richards 9-0 (12)- The Bulldogs also look to have a decent path in 6A yet Rocky brings a ton of size up front this week to the Dawg Pound. Next: vs Rock Island

13. Phillips 7-2 (13)- The Wildcats also do not get an easy opening round game in the always tested Scouts. Next: vs Lake Forest

14. Willowbrook 9-0 (14)- The Warriors have a chance to make some noise in 7A...I mean 6A would have been better but....Next: vs Lincoln Park

15. Oak Park-River Forest 7-2 (18)- A terrific Round 1 opener hosting the Trevians here. Next: vs New Trier

16. Warren Township 8-1 (19)- The Blue Devils defense will get tested right out of the gates this week. Is this one of the best Round 1 matchups in 8A? Next: vs Neuqua Valley

17. Glenbard West 7-2 (20)- The Hilltoppers hit the road in Round 1 and if they can beat the Hawks would most likely host The (B)east in Round 2 at Duchon Field. Next: @ Bartlett

18. Hinsdale Central 7-2 (23)- The Red Devils better be ready to goin hosting up and coming Conant. Next: vs Conant

19. Rolling Meadows 9-0 (24) The best part for the the Mustangs playing Alton this weekend? They get to stay home and not drive to Alton. Next: vs Alton

20. Naperville Central 6-3 (15)- The Redhawks defense has sort of disappeared yet the offense and QB Payton Thorne will keep this team in every game. Do not overlook Plainfield South kids. Next: @ Plainfield South

21. Hillcrest 9-0 (21)- The Hawks land a top seed and now will get a chance to gain some real traction this playoff season in 5A Next: vs Jerseyville

22. Bolingbrook 7-2 (16)- The Raiders just had the running game locked down by Lincoln-Way (B)East on Friday. That can't happen this week against Waubonsie Valley or it will be a quick stop in 8A. Next: vs Waubonsie Valley

23. Montini Catholic 8-1 (17)- Let the loss last Friday ago. Everything will be just fine in 5A for the Broncos.. Next: vs Woodstock North

24. Glenbard East 9-0 (27)- The Rams will now need to ramp up it's game to another level. Next: vs Prospect

25. Immaculate Conception 9-0 (26)- The Knights have a very nice path in 4A yet Raby does present a few challenges this week. Next: vs Raby

26. Prairie Ridge 7-2 (28) The Wolves will not have an easy Round 1 game hosting the Hornets. Next: vs Hinsdale South

27. Niles Notre Dame 7-2 (22) RB Ty Gavin missed last week's loss to JCA, and hopefully Gavin will be ready to roll tarting this week. Next: vs St. Ignatius

28. Antioch 9-0 (29) Can the Sequoits make some noise in the post-season? I say yes and will need to go hard this week against an always scrappy Rams team. Next: vs Reavis

29. Neuqua Valley 6-3 (NR)- The Neuqua Valley Roller Coasters have a real chance at being a definite sleeper team in this side of the 8A bracket. Next: @ Warren Township

30. Wheaton South 8-1 (NR)- The Tigers are having a nice season but will need to find a way of accounting for Belleville West standout TE/DE Keith Randolph. Next: Vs Belleville West

Out: St. Charles North/Stevenson

Others to Watch (in no order): Payton Prep/Minooka/Hersey/Waubonsie Valley/Lincoln-Way West/Maine West/Coal City/Bishop McNamara/DeKalb/Hoffman Estates/West Aurora/New Trier/Hope Academy/St. Charles North/Stevenson