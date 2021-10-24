Week 10 Chicagoland Top 30
2021 Fall Season: Week 10 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll
1. Loyola Academy 9-0 (1) Next: vs Downers Grove South
2. Joliet Catholic 9-0 (2) Next: vs Marengo
3. Brother Rice 7-2 (5) Next: vs Wheaton South
4. Warren Township 8-1 (4) Next: vs Barrington
5. St. Rita 7-2 (6) Next: vs Rolling Meadows
6. Batavia 9-0 (7) Next: vs Lake Zurich
7. Wheaton North 8-1 (8) . Next: vs Larkin
8 Cary Grove 9-0 (9) Next: vs Rockford East
9. Hinsdale Central 8-1 (11) Next: vs Sandburg
10. Maine South 8-1 (14) Next: vs New Trier
11. York 8-1 (15) Next: vs Minooka
12. Lincoln Way East 7-2 (16) Next: vs Oswego East
13. Lockport 8-1 (17) Next: vs Lyons
14. Bolingbrook 7-2 (20) Next: vs Glenbard North
15. Naperville North 6-3 (NR) Next: vs Naperville Central
16. Neuqua Valley 8-1 (3) Next: vs Bartlett
17. Lemont 9-0 (19) Next: vs Kennedy
18. Fenwick 7-2 (NR) Next: vs Kaneland
19. St. Ignatius 8-1 (12) Next: vs Bremen
20. Mount Carmel 6-3 (13) Next: @ Thornwood
21. Marist 6-3 (10) Next: vs Glenbard East
22. Kankakee 9-0 (22) Next: vs Carbondale
23. Glenbard West 7-2 (18) Next: vs Oswego
24. South Elgin 9-0 (25) Next: vs Edwardsville
25. Buffalo Grove 8-1 (NR) Next: vs Lincoln Way West
26. Palatine 6-3 (NR) Next: @ Taft
27. Morris 9-0 (NR) Next: vs LaSalle Peru
28. Richmond Burton 9-0 (29) Next: vs Sullivan
29. Wauconda 9-0 (NR) Next: vs Lakes
30. Deerfield 8-1 (NR) Next: vs Mather
Out: Crete-Monee/Prospect/Hersey/Hoffman Estates/Oswego/Glenbrook South/Glenbard North