Week 10 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Tonight 6PM
Watch Live: WJOL AM 1340 WJOL in Joliet presents Pigskin Preview Show LIVE every Thursday from 6-8PM.
Palatine (Ill.) coach breaks down Michigan commit Jaylen Williams' game
Palatine HC Corey Olson discusses what Michigan is getting in standout 4 star ranked DE Jaylen Williams
2027 QB Trae Taylor was back at Illinois
Carmel Catholic 2027 QB Trae Taylor was back at Illinois on Saturday and recaps his game day impressions here
Podcast: 3rd and Leng with SJO HC Shawn Skinner
Watch: The 3rd and Leng podcast welcomes in St. Joseph Ogden HC Shawn Skinner as we talk Spartans football and more here
