My Class 5A Week 10 Top 10 poll

1. Montini Catholic- 8-1 (2) Next: vs Woodstock North

2. Hillcrest- 9-0 (3) Next: vs Jerseyville

3. Highland- 9-0 (4) Next: vs Rich Central

4. Metamora 8-1 (7) Next: vs Joliet Catholic

5. Sycamore 7-2 (9) Next: Rochelle

6. Sterling 8-1 (5) Next: @ Chicago Phoenix

7. Decatur MacArthur- 6-3 (10) Next: vs Morton

8. Morton 6-3 (NR) Next: @ Decatur MacArthur

9. Joliet Catholic 5-4 (NR) Next: @ Metamora

10. Payton Prep 9-0 (NR) Next: vs Evergreen Park

Out: Washington (moved to 6A) Antioch (moved to 6A) Kaneland (moved to 6A)