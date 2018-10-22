This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 10 Class 6A Top 10 poll released on Sunday on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today

1. Cary-Grove- 9-0 (1) Next: vs Wauconda

2. Richards- 9-0 (2) Next: vs Richards

3. Phillips 7-2 (3) Next: vs Lake Forest

4. Prairie Ridge 9-0 (7) Next: vs Hinsdale South

5. Washington- 9-0 (NR) Next: vs Providence Catholic

6. Niles Notre Dame- 7-2 (6) Next: vs St. Ignatius

7. Glenwood- 8-1 (5) Next: Lemont

8. Normal West 8-1 (9) Next: Peoria Notre Dame

9. Sacred Heart Griffin 7-2 (NR) Next: vs Quincy

10. Antioch 9-0 (NR) Next: Reavis

Out: Providence Catholic/Willowbrook (moved to 7A)