(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 10 Class 7A Top 10 poll released on Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 7A Week 10 Top 10 poll

1. Batavia 9-0 (1) Next: vs Granite City

2. Mount Carmel- 8-1 (3) Next: vs TF South

3. Nazareth Academy- 8-1 (4) Next: vs Andrew

4. Simeon- 9-0 (5) Next: vs Rockford East

5. East St. Louis- 7-2 (6) Next: vs Hoffman Estates

6. Willowbrook- 9-0 (NR) Next: vs Lincoln Park

7. Normal Community- 8-1 (8) Next: vs St. Charles North

8. Rolling Meadows- 9-0 (9) Next: vs Alton

9. Glenbard East- 9-0 (10) Next: vs Prospect

10. Wheaton South- 8-1(NR) Next: vs Belleville West

Out: St. Charles North/Brother Rice (moved to 8A)