Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
1. Sacred Heart Griffin 9-0 (1) vs Spring Valley Hall
2. Joliet Catholic 7-2 (3) vs Phillips
3. Richmond Burton 9-0 (4) vs Ridgewood
4. St. Francis 8-1 (2) vs Marengo
5. Rochester 8-1 (5) vs Effingham
6. Providence Catholic 5-4 (NR) @ Wheaton Academy
7. Wheaton Academy 8-1 (6) vs Providence Catholic
8. Carterville 9-0 (7) vs Geneseo
9. Macomb 9-0 vs (8) Quincy Notre Dame
10. Coal City 6-3 (10) vs East Alton