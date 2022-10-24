Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10
Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 Poll
1. Sycamore 9-0 (2) vs Westinghouse
2. Kankakee 7-2 (1) vs Mt. Vernon
3. Mahomet Seymour 9-0 (3) vs Ottawa
4. Highland 8-1 (4) vs Dunlap
5. Boylan 8-1 (6) vs Hillcrest
6. Morgan Park 8-1 (7) vs Fenwick
7. Morris 7-2 (7) vs LaSalle Peru
8. Sterling 7-2 (8) vs St Viator
9. Peoria 8-1 (9) vs Decatur MacArthur
10. Nazareth Academy 5-4 (NR) @ Glenbard South
Out: Providence Catholic to 4A