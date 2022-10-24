Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10
2022 Week 10 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 poll
1. East St Louis 7-2 (1) vs Richards
2. Simeon 9-0 (2) vs Oak Forest
3. Lemont 9-0 (3) vs Blue Island Eisenhower
4. Crete-Monee 7-2 (4) vs Champaign Centennial
5. Prairie Ridge 8-1 (4) vs Crystal Lake South
6. St. Ignatius 7-2 (5) vs Deerfield
7. Normal West 8-1 (7) vs Danville
8. Notre Dame 6-3 (6) vs Antioch
9. Glenwood 7-2 (9) vs Quincy
10. Grayslake North 8-1 (10) vs Senn