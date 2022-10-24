News More News
Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

2022 Week 10 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 poll

Week 10 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 poll

1. Mount Carmel 9-0 (1) vs Buffalo Grove

2. St. Rita 7-2 (2) vs Geneva

3. St. Charles North 8-1 (3) vs Maine West

4. Lake Zurich 8-1 (4) vs Larkin

5. Wheaton North 8-1 (5) vs Willowbrook

6. Batavia 6-3 (6) @ Guilford

7. Hersey 9-0 (7) vs Argo

8. Prospect 8-1 (8) vs Reavis

9. Pekin 9-0 (9) vs Plainfield Central

10. Jacobs 8-1 (10) vs Brother Rice

Out: Brother Rice

