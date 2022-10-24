Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
2022 Week 10 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 poll
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 10 Class 7A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
Week 10 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 poll
1. Mount Carmel 9-0 (1) vs Buffalo Grove
2. St. Rita 7-2 (2) vs Geneva
3. St. Charles North 8-1 (3) vs Maine West
4. Lake Zurich 8-1 (4) vs Larkin
5. Wheaton North 8-1 (5) vs Willowbrook
6. Batavia 6-3 (6) @ Guilford
7. Hersey 9-0 (7) vs Argo
8. Prospect 8-1 (8) vs Reavis
9. Pekin 9-0 (9) vs Plainfield Central
10. Jacobs 8-1 (10) vs Brother Rice
Out: Brother Rice