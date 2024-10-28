Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

in other news
EDGY/DH: Who to Watch this weekend on the other team
EDGYTIM/DH: Who to watch on the other team this weekend
2027 Chicago DL Sees Potential Fit with Hawkeyes
Brayden Parks spoke with Hawkeye Beacon about his visit to Iowa City, what stood out about his time in Kinnick Stadium
25th annual Bracket Challenge is here
Pick Em: Play in the 25th annual EDGYTIM.com IHSA Playoff Bracket Challenge today.
Gophers to welcome one of the Midwest's top OL to campus this weekend
Hinsdale Central (IL) offensive tackle Gene Riordan will be on campus this weekend he tells Gophers Nation.
Iowa Visitor Preview: Several Top Targets in for Northwestern
Iowa will host several priority recruits this weekend, including a JUCO All-American on his official visit and more
Week 10 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 8A Top 10 poll
1. Lincoln Way East 9-0 (1) vs Niles West
2. Loyola 7-2 (2) vs Belleville East
3. Naperville Central 8-1 (3) vs Schaumburg
4. Oswego 9-0 (4) vs Waubonsie Valley
5. Palatine 8-1 (5) vs Warren Township
6. Maris/Lyons Township 8-1/9-0 (6/6) vs Glenbrook South/vs Joliet West
7. Barrington 7-2 (7) vs South Elgin
8. Maine South 6-3 (8) @ Naperville North
9. York 7-2 (9) vs Edwardsville
10. Naperville North 7-2 (10) vs Maine South
Out: None