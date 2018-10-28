2018 Week 11 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 10-0 (1)- The Griffins will now get to test itself on the shores of Lake Ellyn on Saturday. Next: @ Glenbard West

2. Batavia 10-0 (2)- The Bulldogs will now take on the Maroons of Moline in Round 2. Next: vs Moline

3. Brother Rice 10-0 (3)- The Crusaders will get a big Round 2 test hosting the OPRF Huskies. Next: vs OPRF

4. Marist 9-1 (4)- The Redhawks will face the Redhawks and try to slow down Naperville Central's QB Payton Thorne. Next: @ Naperville Central

5. Mount Carmel 9-1 (5)-The Caravan hit the road this weekend and take on Lake Zurich on the road. Next: @ Lake Zurich

6. Homewood-Flossmoor 9-1 (6)- The Vikings will now take on a very solid Barrington Broncos team in Round 2. Next: @ Barrington

7. Cary-Grove 10-0 (7)- The Trojans defense was strong in beating Wauconda in Round 1. Can they repeat that formula this week against the Knights? Next: vs Kaneland

8. Simeon 10-0 (8)- The Wolverines will need to slow down the LWW running game this week Next: @ Lincoln-Way West

9. Nazareth Academy 9-1 (9)- The Road Runners big play ability is very impressive this season and can Hersey slow down Nazareth this weekend? Next: vs Hersey

10. Maine South 9-1 (10)- The Hawks defense will need to slow down RB Bryce Logan along with a much improved Warriors play action passing game this weekend. Next: @ Waubonsie Valley

11. Oswego 10-0 (11)- The Panthers hit the road and take on Loyola in Wilmette. Next: @ Loyola

12. Richards 10-0 (12)- The Bulldogs are one of the only Friday games this week and host Yorkville. Next: vs Yorkville

13. Phillips 8-2 (13)- The Wildcats pull out a close call win over Lake Forest to advance. Next: vs Prairie Ridge

14. Willowbrook 10-0 (14)- The Warriors will now look to take on up and coming Maine West. Next: @ Maine West

15. Oak Park-River Forest 8-2 (15)- The Huskies are more than capable to slaying a few giants and face one this weekend in Brother Rice. Next: @ Brother Rice

16. Warren Township 9-1 (16)- The Blue Devils defense continues to play well in the post-season. Next: vs Hinsdale Central

17. Glenbard West 8-2 (17)- The Hilltoppers will now host the state's top ranked team in Lincoln-Way East. Next: vs Lincoln-Way East

18. Hinsdale Central 8-2 (18)- The Red Devils take care of Conant and now travel to Warren this weekend. Next: @ Warren Township

19. Rolling Meadows 10-0 (19) The Mustangs get a close call win over Alton to advance. It won't get any easier this weekend against St. Charles North. Next: @ St. Charles North

20. Naperville Central 7-3 (20)- The Redhawks get a nice opening round road win over Plainfield South and the bar definitely gets raised this weekend against Marist. Next: vs Marist

21. Hillcrest 10-0 (21)- The Hawks hammer Jerseyville to advance and now face a very tough MacArthur Generals team this weekend. Next: @ Decatur MacArthur

22. Montini Catholic 9-1 (23)- The Broncos rotating quarterback offense keeps rolling in the post-season and up next is Sycamore. Next: vs Sycamore

23. Glenbard East 10-0 (24)- The Rams win and advance to host East St. Louis this weekend. Next: vs East St. Louis

24. Immaculate Conception 10-0 (25)- The Knights had little issue in beating Raby to advance. Next: @ Stillman Valley

25. Prairie Ridge 8-2 (26) The Wolves will now get to take on Phillips in Chicago in Round 2. Huge game and a terrific matchup. Next: @ Phillips

26. Niles Notre Dame 8-2 (27) The Dons get a close call 14-7 win over St. Ignatius to advance. Next: @ Crystal Lake South

27. Loyola Academy 7-3 (NR)- The Ramblers got out to a quick start, scoring on the first play of the game and really never looked back in beating Minooka. Next: vs Oswrgo

28. Antioch 10-0 (28) The Sequoits get a Northern Lake County rematch this week with Lakes. Next: vs Lakes

29. Wheaton South 9-1 (30)- The Tigers pull off a nice Round 1 win over Belleville West to advance . Next: @ Hononegah

30. Waubonsie Valley 7-3 (NR)- The Warriors beat Bolingbrook in a very physical game to advance. Next: vs Maine South

Out: Bolingbrook/Neuqua Valley

Others to Watch (in no order): Barrington/West Aurora/Hersey/Lincoln-Way West/Maine West/Lake Zurich/St. Charles North/Kaneland/Lakes/Crystal Lake South/Yorkville/Crete-Monee/Shepard/Joliet Catholic