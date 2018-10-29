(This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 5A Top 10 poll was released on Sunday AM on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 5A Week 11 Top 10 poll

1. Montini Catholic- 9-1 (2) Next: vs Sycamore

2. Hillcrest- 10-0 (3) Next: vs MacArthur

3. Highland- 10-0 (4) Next: vs Mattoon

4. Joliet Catholic 6-4 (9) Next: vs Marion

5. Sycamore 8-2 (9) Next: @ Montini Catholic

6. Sterling 9-1 (6) Next: vs Brooks

7. Decatur MacArthur- 7-3 (10) Next: @ Hillcrest

8. Boylan 9-1 (NR) Next: vs St. Francis

9. Cahokia 9-1 (NR) Next: vs Carbondale

10. St. Francis 8-2 (NR) Next: @ Boylan

Out: Metamora/Morton/Payton Prep