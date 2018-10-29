This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 6A Top 10 poll released on Sunday on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today

Week 11 Class 6A Top 10 poll

1. Cary-Grove- 10-0 (1) Next: vs Kaneland

2. Richards- 10-0 (2) Next: vs Yorkville

3. Phillips 8-2 (3) Next: vs Prairie Ridge

4. Prairie Ridge 8-2 (4) Next: @ Phillips

5. Washington- 10-0 (5) Next: vs Sacred Heart Griffin

6. Niles Notre Dame- 8-2 (6) Next: @ Crystal Lake South

7. Glenwood- 9-1 (7) Next: @ Crete-Monee

8. Normal West 9-1 (8) Next: vs Shepard

9. Sacred Heart Griffin 8-2 (9) Next: @ Washington

10. Antioch 10-0 (10) Next: vs Lakes

Out: None