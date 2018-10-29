(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 7A Top 10 poll released on Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 7A Week 11 Top 10 poll

1. Batavia 10-0 (1) Next: vs Moline

2. Mount Carmel- 9-1 (2) Next: @ Lake Zurich

3. Nazareth Academy- 9-1 (3) Next: vs Hersey

4. Simeon- 10-0 (4) Next: @ Lincoln-Way West

5. East St. Louis- 8-2 (5) Next: @ Glenbard East

6. Willowbrook- 10-0 (6) Next: vs Maine West

7. Rolling Meadows- 10-0 (7) Next: @ St. Charles North

8. Glenbard East- 10-0 (8) Next: vs East St. Louis

9. Wheaton South- 9-1 (9) Next: @ Hononegah

10. St. Charles North- 9-1 (NR) Next: vs Rolling Meadows

Out: Normal Community