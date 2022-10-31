Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10 poll
1. Sacred Heart Griffin 10-0 (1) @ Waterloo
2. Joliet Catholic 8-2 (2) @ Providence Catholic
3. Richmond Burton 10-0 (3) vs Urban Prep Bronzeville
4. St. Francis 9-1 (4) vs Evergreen Park
5. Rochester 9-1 (5) vs Breese Central
6. Providence Catholic 6-4 (6) vs Joliet Catholic
7. Carterville 10-0 (8) vs Coal City
8. Macomb 10-0 (9) vs Murphysboro
9. Coal City 7-3 (10) @ Carterville
10. Rochelle 8-2 (NR) @ Johnsburg
Out: Wheaton Academy