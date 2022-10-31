Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
2022 Week 11 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 poll
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 7A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll
1. Mount Carmel 10-0 (1) @ Downers Grove North
2. St. Rita 8-2 (2) @ Prospect
3. St. Charles North 9-1 (3) @ Hoffman Estates
4. Lake Zurich 9-1 (4) @ Wheaton North
5. Wheaton North 9-1 (5) vs Lake Zurich
6. Batavia 7-3 (6) vs Hersey
7. Hersey 10-0 (7) @ Batavia
8. Prospect 9-1 (8) vs St Rita
9. Pekin 10-0 (9) @ Normal Community
10. Brother Rice 6-4 (NR) vs Collinsville
Out: Jacobs