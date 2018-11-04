2018 Week 12 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 11-0 (1)- Everything just clicked on Saturday in walloping Glenbard West to advance. Next: vs Edwardsville

2. Batavia 11-0 (2)- The Bulldogs are playing well along with a pretty friendly draw equals another deep run in 7A. Next: vs Willowbrook

3. Brother Rice 11-0 (3)- The Crusaders get a nice win over OPRF to advance. The defensively minded Blue Devils now come to town. Next: vs Warren Township

4. Marist 10-1 (4)- The Redhawks get a thrilling 38-35 win over Naperville Central to advance. Next: @ Homewood-Flossmoor

5. Mount Carmel 10-1 (5)-The Caravan get the close call win on the road over Lake Zurich to advance. Next up is a quarterfinal rematch with the Flyers at Gately. Next: vs East St. Louis

6. Homewood-Flossmoor 10-1 (6)- The Vikings defense locked down the Barrington offense on Saturday to advance. Next: vs Marist

7. Cary-Grove 11-0 (7)- The Trojans handle a very good Kaneland team on Saturday and now will host Class 5A champs Phillips. Next: vs Phillips

8. Nazareth Academy 10-1 (9)- The Road Runners offense again takes off in beating Hersey to advance and Naz now hits the road this week. Next: @ Simeon

9. Maine South 10-1 (10)- Swagger High got off to a 41-0 lead and never looked back in beating Waubonsie Valley to advance. HUGE showdown on Saturday. Next: vs Loyola

10. Simeon 11-0 (8)- The Wolverines had a battle on it's hands and pulled way late to beat Lincoln-Way West to advance. Next: vs Nazareth Academy

11. Warren Township 10-1 (16)- The Blue Devils make the quarterfinals for the first time in 17 years in beating Hinsdale Central to advance. Next: @ Brother Rice

12. Loyola Academy 8-3 (27)- The Ramblers defense locked down Oswego 22-0 and advance to take on Maine South. Next: @ Maine South

13. Richards 11-0 (12)- The Bulldogs get a huge second half effort and beat Yorkville to advance. Next: vs Normal West

14. Phillips 9-2 (13)- The Wildcats get another huge effort from both Jahleel Billingsley and the Wildcats defense to advance. Next: @ Cary-Grove

15. Willowbrook 11-0 (14)- The Warriors just seem to make big plays when it's needed and beat Maine West to advance. Next: @ Batavia

16. Oak Park-River Forest 8-3 (15)- The Huskies just ran into a buzzsaw on Saturday to end the season. Watch out for OPRF in 2019 folks. Next: Season Completed

17. Wheaton South 10-1 (29)- The Tigers trailed Hononegah but rally late for the come from behind 20-17 win to advance. A rematch with Dukane Conference rival St. Charles North is up this week Next: vs St. Charles North

18. Oswego 10-1 (11)- The Panthers learn that post-season turnovers are not very tasty. Next: Season Completed

19. Montini Catholic 10-1 (22)- The Broncos wake up after a slow start and beat the Spartans to advance against upstart Evergreen Park. Next: @ Evergreen Park

20. Naperville Central 7-4 (20)- The Redhawks hung tough but come up just short against Marist and ends the Payton Thorne era at Central. Next: Season Completed

21. Hillcrest 11-0 (21)- The Hawks wallop Decatur MacArthur 40-7 to advance and get to host Cahokia on Saturday. Next: vs Cahokia

22. Glenbard West 8-3 (17)- The Glenbard West offense just couldn't get much going against Lincoln Way (B)East on Saturday. Next: Season Completed

23. Immaculate Conception 11-0 (24)- The Knights outlast Stillman Valley and it's ball control attack 31-0 to advance. Next: vs Marengo

24. Niles Notre Dame 9-2 (26) The Dons get another huge performance from it's defense in the post-season to advance. Next: vs Antioch

25. St. Charles North 8-3 (NR) The North Stars get a big win over Rolling Meadows and get to the quarterfinals for the the first time since 2009. Next: @ Wheaton South

26. Hinsdale Central 8-3 (18)- The Red Devils drop a tough one to Warren Township to end the season. Next: Season Completed

27. Antioch 11-0 (28) The Sequoits get a close call 17-16 win over rival Lakes to advance to the quarterfinals against Niles Notre Dame. Next: @ Notre Dame

28. Prairie Ridge 8-3 (25) The Wolves come up just short against Phillips to end the season. The Wolves will also bring back several underclassmen starters back in 2019. Next: Season Completed

29. Rolling Meadows 10-1 (19)- The Mustangs go toe to toe and fall short against St. Charles North. Next: Season Completed

30. Crete-Monee 7-3 (NR)- The Warriors take care of business and beats another high seeded team in Glenwood to advance. Next: vs Washington

Out: Glenbard East/Waubonsie Valley

Others to Watch (in no order): Joliet Catholic/Barrington/West Aurora/Hersey/Lincoln-Way West/Maine West/Lake Zurich/Kaneland/Lakes/Crystal Lake South/Yorkville/Shepard/Evergreen Park/Sycamore