Week 12 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

2021 Fall Season: Week 12 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Loyola Academy 11-0 (1) The Ramblers are clicking at the right time of the season no question. Next: vs Lincoln Way East

2. Joliet Catholic 11-0 (2) The Hilltoppers get to stay home for it's third straight state playoff game this week hosting Genoa Kingston. Next: vs Genoa Kingston

3. Brother Rice 9-2 (3) HUGE game on Saturday at Brother Rice as the Crusaders look for the season sweep of the Caravan on Saturday. Next: vs Mount Carmel

4. St. Rita 9-2 (5) The Mustangs will again host a Rockford area team deep in the post-season, this time it's Hononegah. Next: vs Hononegah

5. Wheaton North 10-1 (7) The Falcons keep winning and will now travel to Big Game hunting Willowbrook. Next: @ Willowbrook

6. Cary Grove 11-0 (8) The Trojans will look to eliminate a conference opponent this week in the Tigers in the Fox Valley Conference portion of the 6A bracket. Next: vs Crystal Lake Central

7. Maine South 10-1 (10) The Hawks get a close call win over Plainfield North and up next is a road trip to South Naperville to take on the Wildcats. Next: @ Neuqua Valley

8. Lincoln Way East 9-2 (11) The Griffins get another big game from RB Trey Johnson in beating Minooka to advance. Next: @ Loyola Academy

9. Lockport 10-1 (12) The Porters have some sort of magic going on this season and a shutout win over Glenbard West is yet another impressive feat this fall. Next: @ Glenbard North

10. Neuqua Valley 10-1 (13) The Wildcats take care of Palatine and will look to advance to the semifinal round for just the second time in school history with a win this Saturday. Next: vs Maine South

11. Glenbard North 8-3 (14) The Panthers just keep winning and is head coach Ryan Wilkens the Coach of the Year?. Next: vs Lockport

12. Mount Carmel 8-3 (18) I'm sure all of the talk from last Friday's win over Batavia will die down by.....2023? Big one this Saturday at Brother Rice. Next: @ Brother Rice

13. Batavia 11-0 (6) Lots to look forward to in 2022 including QB Ryan Boe along with standout LB's Tyler Jansey and Jack Sadowsky. Next: Season Completed

14. Marist 8-3 (19) The RedHawks continue to march along and next up is Glenbrook South in Glenview this Saturday. Next: @ Glenbrook South

15. Lemont 11-0 (15) The Lemont Football Club hang in and beats Springfield and now awaits state power East St. Louis heading to Lemont on Saturday. Next: vs East St. Louis

16. Fenwick 9-2 (16) The Friars take care of business in Rockford and get a much anticipated showdown at Nazareth Academy on Saturday. Next: @ Nazareth Academy

17. Warren Township 9-2 (4) The Blue Devils come up short against Glenbard North, yet head coach Bryan McNulty has his program in line for much more success down the road in 2022 and beyond. Next: Season Completed

18. Kankakee 11-0 (20) The Kays will look forward to hosting downstate Marion on Saturday. Next: vs Marion

19. Glenbrook South 10-2 (NR) The Titans simply play it's game of running the football and controlling tempo while and playing smart football. Next: vs Marist

20. Crete-Monee 8-3 (28) The Warriors have a real shot at getting to the semifinals, yet winning in Washington is never an easy task. Next: @ Washington

21. Nazareth Academy 7-4 (NR) The Road Runners have gotten it's act together since starting the season at 0-3. Senior WR Trell Harris is an All State candidate. Next: Vs Fenwick

22. Hinsdale Central 9-2 (9) The Red Devils will simply reload and be will ready for the 2022 season. Next: Season Completed

23. St. Ignatius 9-2 (17) The Wolfpack had a historic season in 2021 and I fully expect this program to stay on everyone' radar screen for 2022. Next: Season Completed

24. Glenbard West 8-3 (21) The Hitters will return a TON of underclassmen for the 2022 season. Next: Season Completed

25. Prairie Ridge 9-2 (NR) Chris Schremp and crew just seem to find a way to bear people in the post-season. Great quarterfinal showdown in Lake Forest. Next: @ Lake Forest

26. Jacobs 8-3 (NR) The Golden Eagles are coming....and while the offense has been electric all season long the defense played a huge game in Saturday's win over Normal Community to advance. Next: @ Prospect

27. Richmond Burton 11-0 (27) The Rockets just beat people week in and week out and now get a test on the road in Chicago on Saturday.. Next: @ Chicago Phillips

28. Lake Forest 9-2 (NR) The Scouts get it done on the road against a strong Harlem defense for the 13-8 win to advance. Next: vs Prairie Ridge

29. Willowbrook 8-3 (NR) The Warriors just win and get a huge upset win over Moline to advance. Wheaton North will be yet another challenge for Willowbrook on Saturday. Next: vs Wheaton North

30. Prospect 10-2 (NR) The Knights and head coach Dan DeBoeuf just finds a way minus standout QB Frank Covey to win and advance. Next: vs Jacobs

Out: Palatine/South Elgin/Buffalo Grove/Morris/Wauconda/Deerfield/Naperville Central

Next In (in no order): Crystal Lake Central/St. Patrick/Sycamore/Phillips/Reed Custer/ICCP/Bishop McNamara/Wilmington/