Week 12 Class 6A Top 10 poll

1. Cary-Grove- 11-0 (1) Next: vs Phillips

2. Richards- 11-0 (2) Next: vs Normal West

3. Phillips 9-2 (3) Next: @ Cary-Grove

4. Washington- 11-0 (5) Next: @ Crete-Monee

5. Niles Notre Dame- 9-2 (6) Next: vs Antioch

6. Prairie Ridge 8-3 (4) Next: Season Completed

7. Normal West 10-1 (8) Next: @ Richards

8. Antioch 11-0 (9) Next: @ Notre Dame

9. Crete-Monee- 8-3 (7) Next: vs Washington

10. Glenwood 9-2 (10) Next: Season Completed

Out: Sacred Heart Griffin