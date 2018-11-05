(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 7A Top 10 poll released on Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 7A Week 12 Top 10 poll

1. Batavia 11-0 (1) Next: vs Willowbrook

2. Mount Carmel- 10-1 (2) Next: vs East St. Louis

3. Nazareth Academy- 10-1 (3) Next: @ Simeon

4. East St. Louis- 9-2 (5) Next: @ Mount Carmel

5. Simeon- 11-0 (4) Next: vs Nazareth Academy

6. Willowbrook- 11-0 (6) Next: @ Batavia

7. Wheaton South- 9-1 (9) Next: vs St. Charles North

8. St. Charles North- 9-1 (10) Next: @ Wheaton South

9. Rolling Meadows- 10-1 (7) Next: Season Completed

10. Glenbard East- 8-3 (8) Next: Season Completed

Out: None