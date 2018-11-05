(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 8A Top 10 poll released first on the EDGY Nation side on Sunday AM. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 8A Week 12 Top 10 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 11-0 (1) Next vs Edwardsville

2. Brother Rice 11-0 (2) Next: vs Warren Township

3. Marist- 10-1 (3) Next: @ H-F

4. Homewood-Flossmoor- 10-1 (4) Next: vs Marist

5. Maine South- 10-1 (5) Next: vs Loyola

6. Warren Township 10-1 (8) Next: @ Brother Rice

7. Edwardsville 8-3 (10) Next: @ Lincoln-Way East

8. Loyola Academy- 8-3 (NR) Next: @ Maine South

9. Oak Park-River Forest - 8-3 (7) Next: Season Completed

10. Oswego 10-1 (6) Next: Season Completed

Out: Glenbard West