Week 12 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 4A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
1. Sacred Heart Griffin 11-0 (1) vs Murphysboro
2. Richmond Burton 11-0 (2) @ Providence Catholic
3. St Francis 10-1 (4) @ Rochelle
4. Providence Catholic 7-4 (6) vs Richmond Burton
5. Rochester 10-1 (5) @ Carterville
6. Carterville 11-0 (7) vs Rochester
7. Joliet Catholic 8-3 (2) Season Completed
8. Rochelle 9-2 (10) vs St. Francis
9. Murphysboro 9-2 (NR) @ Sacred Heart Griffin
10. Coal City 7-4 (9) Season Completed
Out: Macomb