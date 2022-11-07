News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-07 09:41:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Week 12 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

2022 Week 12 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10 poll

(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 5A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

Calling All Underclassmen! This is THE event of the winter.
Calling All Underclassmen! This is THE event of the winter.

Week 12 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

1. Sycamore 11-0 (1) vs Sterling

2. Mahomet Seymour 11-0 (3) @ Morris

3. Morris 9-2 (7) vs Mahomet Seymour

4. Morgan Park 10-1 (6) @ Nazareth Academy

5. Peoria 10-1 (9) @ Mascoutah

6. Nazareth Academy 7-4 (10) vs Morgan Park

7. Sterling 9-2 (8) @ Sycamore

8. Mascoutah 8-3 (NR) vs Peoria

9. Kankakee 9-2 (2) Season Completed

10. Boylan 9-2 (5) Season Completed

Out: Highland

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}