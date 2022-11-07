Week 12 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10
2022 Week 12 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10 poll
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 5A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
Week 12 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll
1. Sycamore 11-0 (1) vs Sterling
2. Mahomet Seymour 11-0 (3) @ Morris
3. Morris 9-2 (7) vs Mahomet Seymour
4. Morgan Park 10-1 (6) @ Nazareth Academy
5. Peoria 10-1 (9) @ Mascoutah
6. Nazareth Academy 7-4 (10) vs Morgan Park
7. Sterling 9-2 (8) @ Sycamore
8. Mascoutah 8-3 (NR) vs Peoria
9. Kankakee 9-2 (2) Season Completed
10. Boylan 9-2 (5) Season Completed
Out: Highland