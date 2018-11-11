2018 Week 13 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 13 Chicagoland Top 30 poll was first released on Saturday afternoon on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lincoln-Way East 12-0 (1)- The Griffins take care of Edwardsville and now get it's biggest test all season at Loyola on Saturday. Next: @ Loyola

2. Batavia 12-0 (2)- The Bulldogs escape Willowbrook with an overtime win to advance. Can the Bulldogs defend the multi-weapon Road Runners? Next: @ Nazareth Academy

3. Brother Rice 12-0 (3)- It's going to be an extra EDGY week on the South Side. Next: @ Marist

4. Marist 11-1 (4)- It's going to be an extra EDGY Week on the South Side.. Next: vs Brother Rice

5. Mount Carmel 11-1 (5)-Big programs play big in big time games...something like that anyways. Impressive Caravan win over East St. Louis to advance. Next: @ St. Charles North

6. Cary-Grove 12-0 (7)- The Trojans knock out Phillips to advance and now square off against the Dons in Niles. Next: @ Niles Notre Dame

7. Nazareth Academy 11-1 (8)- The Road Runners needed a big last minute from it's defense but hold off Simeon to advance. The entire town of Batavia are already waiting in line to park at Naz. Next: vs Batavia

8. Loyola Academy 9-3 (12)- The Ramblers shut out Maine South to advance. Can the Ramblers tame the (B)East this Saturday? Next: vs Lincoln-Way East

9. Homewood-Flossmoor 10-2 (6)- The Vikings just couldn't get it's running game/offense in gear and lose to Marist. Next: Season Completed

10. Simeon 11-1 (10)- The Wolverines hung tough for four quarters and come up just short over Nazareth Academy. Next: Season Completed

11. Maine South 10-2 (8)- Swagger High loses to Loyola 17-0 to end the 2018 season. Next: Season Completed

12. Warren Township 10-2 (11)- The Blue Devils had a terrific 2019 season and lost to Brother Rice in Chicago to end the season. Next: Season Completed

13. Richards 12-0 (13)- The Bulldogs hang on and get the 22-17 win over Normal West to advance. Next up is Crete-Monee in a huge South Suburban showdown. Next: @ Crete-Monee

14. Montini Catholic 11-1 (19)- The Broncos wallop #16 seed Evergreeen Park to advance. Next: @ Sterling

15. Niles Notre Dame 10-2 (24) The Dons get a big day from it's running game and defense and advance 17-10 over Antioch and a big test awaits this Saturday against Cary. Next: vs Cary-Grove

16. St. Charles North 9-3 (25) The North Stars get payback and beat Wheaton South 21-10 to advance. Next: vs Mount Carmel

17. Crete-Monee 8-3 (30)- The Warriors once again slay another giant in Washignton and win 35-28 on Saturday. Huge South suburban showdown on Saturday against Richards. Next: vs Richards

18. Hillcrest 12-0 (21)- The Hawks get the 27-0 shutout win over Cahokia to advance and now hit the road on Saturday at Joliet Catholic. Next: @ Joliet Catholic

19. Willowbrook 11-1 (15)- The Warriors come up just short and lose to Batavia in OT to end the 2018 season. Next: Season Completed

20. Phillips 9-3 (14)- The Wildcats end the season on the road at Cary-Grove. Next: Season Completed

21. Immaculate Conception 12-0 (23)- The Knights get a huge game from RB Kyle Frankin and beat Marengo to advance. Next: vs Richmond Burton

22. Oak Park-River Forest 8-3 (16)- Top returning Player to Watch for 2019: QB Jaden McGill. Next: Season Completed

23. Wheaton South 10-2 (17)- The Tigers end the season with a 21-10 loss to Dukane Conference rival St. Charles North. Is the Dukane gonna be fun from here on out or what? Next: Season Completed

24. Oswego 10-1 (18)- Top returning Player to Watch for 2019: DL Jack Hugunin. Next: Season Completed

25. JCA 8-4 (NR)- Combine a big and physical offensive line, speedy backs and an efficient play action passing game plus a strong defense and you have the 2018 post-season Hilltoppers. Next: vs Hillcrest

26. Naperville Central 10-1 (20)- Top Returning Player to Watch for 2019: QB/WR Sam Jackson. Next: Season Completed

27. Glenbard West 8-3 (22)- Top Returning Player to Watch for 2019: OL Andrew Johnson. Next: Season Completed

28. Hinsdale Central 8-3 (26)- Top Returning Player to Watch for 2019: WR Braden Contreras. Next: Season Completed

29. Prairie Ridge 8-3 (28) Top Returning Player to Watch for 2019: OL Riley Smith. Next: Season Completed

30. Antioch 11-1 (27) The Sequoits wrap up a heck of a run at Notre Dame and lose 17-10. Lots to look forward to in 2019 for the Och. Next: Season Completed

Out: Rolling Meadows

Others to Watch (in no order): Bishop McNamara/Barrington/West Aurora/Hersey/Lincoln-Way West/Maine West/Lake Zurich/Kaneland/Lakes/Crystal Lake South/Yorkville/Shepard/Evergreen Park/Sycamore