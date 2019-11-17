2019 Week 13 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 12-0 (1) Can the Griffins end the Cinderella run of the upstart Redhawks on Saturday? Next: @ Marist

2. Mount Carmel 12-0 (2) The Caravan win over Phillips and now look towards beating a very similar style team on offense in Willowbrook and senior QB Sam Tumilty. Next: @ Willowbrook

3. Nazareth Academy 12-0 (3) The Road Runners just keep rolling behind standout junior QB JJ McCarthy and now travel to Rolling Meadows on Saturday. Next: @ Rolling Meadows

4. Warren Township 12-0 (4) The Blue Devils defense continues to be the main story in 2019. Next: vs Brother Rice

5. Brother Rice 8-4 (19) This is a much different team in the post-season in big part to the play of sophomore QB Jack Lausch. Next: @ Warren Township

6. Marist 8-4 (18) The Redhawks head coach Ron Dawczak has jumped into the Coach of the Year talk this post-season. Next: vs Lincoln Way East

7. Willowbrook 11-1 (14) Willowbrook is heading to the state semifinals for the first time since 1975. Next: vs Mount Carmel

8. Rolling Meadows 12-0 (15) The Mustangs defense locked down Wheaton South to advance to the 7A state semifinals for the first time since 2004. Next: vs Nazareth Academy

9. Prairie Ridge 11-1 (14) The Wolves hang on for dear life and beat rival Cary-Grove to advance to the 6A semifinal round at Deerfield. Next: @ Deerfield

10. Homewood-Flossmoor 10-2 (5) Next: Season Completed

11. Loyola 8-4 (6) Next: Season Completed

12. St. Rita 9-3 (16) The Mustangs roll on after beating Hillcrest 35-8 to advance to the 5A semifinals. Next: vs Boylan

13. Minooka 11-1 (7) The Indians early turnovers against Brother Rice just killed any early momentum on Saturday night. Next: Season Completed

14. Bolingbrook 8-4 (8) The Raiders just couldn't get much going offensively in it's loss to Warren Township on Saturday night. Next: Season Completed

15. Glenbard West 10-1 (9) Next: Season Completed

16. Neuqua Valley 9-2 (10) Next: Season Completed

17. Batavia 9-3 (11) The Bulldogs trailed early 16-0 and could never catch up in it's 38-24 loss to Nazareth Academy. Next: Season Completed

18. Hillcrest 10-2 (12) The Hawks have to wonder what if standout RB Mar'Kiese Irving had been healthy on Saturday. Next: Season Completed

19. Huntley 9-2 (19) Next: Season Completed

20. Maine South 7-3 (20) Next: Season Completed

21. Phillips 9-2 (21) The Wildcats just couldn't generate the big play/spark on offense when it was needed in it's 24-8 loss to Mount Carmel. Next: Season Completed

22. Wheaton South 8-4 (22) The Tigers also couldn't get much offense going in it's 20-3 loss to Rolling Meadows. Next: Season Completed

23. Deerfield 10-2 (NR) Wow. Just wow. Deerfield gets the 21-20 win over Lake Forest and get to the semifinal round for the first time since 1990. Next: vs Prairie Ridge

24. Fremd 8-3 (24) Next: Season Completed

25. Notre Dame 8-3 (25) Next: Season Completed

26. Providence Catholic 8-4 (23) The Celtics just couldn't contain Glenwood QB Luke Lehnen in it's 40-16 loss. Next: Season Completed

27. Coal City 12-0 (29) The Coalers get another huge game from RB Dan Jezik and the Coalers defense does the rest in the 25-7 win over St. Francis. Next: vs Richmond Burton

28. Sycamore 10-2 (27) Next: Season Completed

29. St. Francis 10-2 (28) The Spartans got injured QB Tommy Rittenhouse back but couldn't get it's offense on track in it's 25-7 loss to Coal City. Next: Season Completed

30. Lake Forest 8-4 (30) Next: Season Completed

Out: Richards

Others: Richards/Montini Catholic/Crete-Monee/Hinsdale Central/Oswego/Simeon/Joliet Catholic/Cary Grove/Immaculate Conception/Bishop McNamara