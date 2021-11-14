Week 13 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

2021 Fall Season: Week 13 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Loyola Academy 12-0 (1) Loyola hangs on for the 3-0 win over LWE to advance. Next up is another Southwest Suburban Blue monster in Lockport. Next: vs Lockport

2. Joliet Catholic 12-0 (2) The Hilltoppers just keep rolling a long and will now leave the4 confines of Joliet Memorial Stadium this week. Next: @ Richmond Burton

3. Brother Rice 10-2 (3) QB Jack Lausch steps up again and leads the Crusaders to the semifinals this Saturday. Next: @ Wheaton North

4. St. Rita 10-2 (4) The Mustangs will stay at home again this week in hosting surging Prospect. Next: vs Prospect

5. Wheaton North 11-1 (5) The Falcons get a close win over Willowbrook and now take on Brother Rice in Wheaton. Next: vs Brother Rice

6. Cary Grove 12-0 (6) The Trojans dream semifinal showdown with PR fades away, leaving a very talented and hungry Lake Forest Scouts awaiting. Next: vs Lake Forest

7. Maine South 11-1 (7) The Hawks handle the mud in South Naperville and advance to the semifinals this week. Next: @ Marist

8. Lockport 11-1 (9) The Porters get another big game from RB Ty Schultz and the Porters defense to advance. It won't get any easier this week in Wilmette. Next: @ Loyola Academy

9. Marist 9-3 (14) Marist wallops Glenbrook South and will take on Maine South at home on Saturday. Next: vs Maine South

10. Lincoln Way East 9-3 (8) The Griffins go down fighting with a 3-0 loss to Loyola. The Griffins will be stacked for the next few seasons. Next: Season Completed

11. Fenwick 10-2 (16) The Friars beat Nazareth Academy and is it time to begin the Player of the Year candidacy for QB Kaden Cobb? Next: vs Sycamore

12. Neuqua Valley 10-2 (10) The Wildcats are yet another team in 2021 who made a deep post-season run who brings back a ton for the 2022 season. Next: Season Completed

13. Glenbard North 8-4 (11) The Panthers once again reminds us all about how good this program is year in and year out. Next: Season Completed

14. Mount Carmel 8-4 (12) Here is yet another young team in 2021 who will be a force to watch in 2022. Next: Season Completed

15. Batavia 10-1 (13) The Bulldogs also have a very good underclassmen core back for 2022 Next: Season Completed

16. Kankakee 12-0 (18) The Kays hang on and beat a better than you thought Marion Wildcats team to advance. Next: vs Morton

17. Warren Township 9-2 (17) Next: Season Completed

18. Crete-Monee 9-3 (20) The Warriors had little issues in Washington and look forward to a friendly (and muddy) showdown on Saturday against East St. Louis. Next: vs East St. Louis

19. Lake Forest 10-2 (28) The Scouts pull off the last minute come from behind 22-21 win over Prairie Ridge to advance. Next: @ Cary Grove

20. Prospect 10-2 (30) The Knights head coach Dan DeBoeuf retools the Knights offense behind converted QB Owen Walter and rolled to the win over Jacobs to advance. Next: @ St. Rita

21. Lemont 11-1 (15) Lemont gave East St. Louis a stiff test but the big play ability of the Flyers was too much to overcome. Next: Season Completed

22. Glenbrook South 9-3 (19) The Titans fall to Marist 51-21 but the overall season for the Titans was a big time positive on several levels. Next: Season Completed

23. Nazareth Academy 7-5 (21) The Road Runners will also look to a very strong underclassmen group to lead the way in 2022. Next: Season Completed

24. Hinsdale Central 9-2 (22) Next: Season Completed

25. St. Ignatius 9-2 (23) Next: Season Completed

26. Glenbard West 8-3 (24) Next: Season Completed

27. Richmond Burton 12-0 (27) The Rockets will now put it's 32 game winning streak on the line and host Joliet Catholic on Saturday. Next: vs Joliet Catholic

28. Prairie Ridge 9-3 (25) The Wolves lose a heartbreaker in the quarterfinals and will look forward to another strong run in 2022. Next: Season Completed

29. Willowbrook 8-4 (29) The Warriors also have a nice core of underclassmen to reload around for 2022. Next: Season Completed

30. Jacobs 8-4 (26) The Golden Eagles are also a success story in 2021 and head coach Brian Zimmerman has a ton of key underclassmen back for 2022. Next: Season Completed

Out: None

Next In (in no order): Sycamore/Wilmington/ICCP