My Class 7A Week 13 Top 10 poll

1. Batavia 12-0 (1) Next: @ Nazareth Academy

2. Mount Carmel- 11-1 (2) Next: @ St. Charles North

3. Nazareth Academy- 11-1 (3) Next: vs Batavia

4. Simeon- 11-1 (5) Next: Season Completed

5. East St. Louis- 9-3 (4) Next: Season Completed

6. St. Charles North- 9-3 (8) Next: vs Mount Carmel

7. Willowbrook- 11-1 (6) Next: Season Completed

8. Wheaton South- 10-2 (7) Next: Season Completed

9. Rolling Meadows- 10-1 (9) Next: Season Completed

10. Glenbard East- 8-3 (10) Next: Season Completed

Out: None