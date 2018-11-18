2018 Week 14 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Brother Rice 13-0 (3)- It's a rematch this week from the Brother Rice Week 4 35-3 win. That seems like a lifetime ago. Next: Class 8A State Title Game vs Loyola

2. Nazareth Academy 12-1 (7)- The Road Runners roll up big points in dethroning the defending Class 7A state champion Batavia in Batavia to advance. Next: Class 7A State Title Game vs St. Charles North

3. Loyola Academy 10-3 (8)- The Ramblers once again keep rolling and pull off the biggest upset since??? Next: Class 8A State Title Game vs Brother Rice

4. Cary-Grove 13-0 (6)- The Trojans get the hard earned 28-21 win over Notre Dane to advance in a rematch of the 2013 Class 6A state title game against Crete. Next: Class 6A State Title Game vs Crete-Monee

5. Lincoln-Way East 12-1 (1)- The state's consensus top ranked team lose and end the season on the road in Wilmette. Next: Season Completed

6. Marist 11-2 (4)- The Redhawks just couldn't get it's offense in gear and fall twice this season to Brother Rice. Next: Season Completed

7. St. Charles North 10-3 (16) The North Stars finds a way in overtime to beat Mount Carmel and are now headed to it's first ever state title game. Next: Class 7A State Title Game vs Nazareth Academy

8. Batavia 12-1 (2)- The Bulldogs drive ends in the semifinals and (I fully expect this program to remain a power in 7A for years to come. Next: Season Completed

9. Mount Carmel 11-2 (5)-The Caravan have a very successful Year 1 under Jordan Lynch and will reload for the 2019 season.. Next: Season Completed

10. Homewood-Flossmoor 10-2 (9)- Next: Season Completed

11. Simeon 11-1 (10)- Next: Season Completed

12. Maine South 10-2 (11)- Next: Season Completed

13. Montini Catholic 12-1 (14)- The Broncos take care of business and wallop Sterling to advance. Can Jordan Westerkamp be an honorary captain this week? Next: Class 5A State Title Game vs Joliet Catholic

14. Crete-Monee 10-3 (17)- The Warriors just don't stop and pull off another amazing win over Richards to advance. Next: Class 6A State Title Game vs Cary-Grove

15. Warren Township 10-2 (12)- Next: Season Completed

16. Richards 12-1 (13)- The Bulldogs come up just short and lose to Crete in Crete to end the season. Next: Season Completed

17. Niles Notre Dame 10-3 (15) The Dons went two to toe and come up just short in a loss to Cary-Grove, ending the outstanding high school career of Ty Gavin. Next: Season Completed

18. Immaculate Conception 12-1 (21)- The Knights trailed Richmond Burton at the half then rallied for the win to advance. A rematch this week with Bishop Mac will be fun. Next: Class 4A State Title Game vs Bishop McNamara

19. JCA 9-4 (25)- No one has been able to slow down the Joliet Catholic running game so far in 5A. Can Ty Isaac be an honorary captain this week? Next: Class 5A State Title Game vs Montini Catholic

20. Willowbrook 11-1 (19)- Next: Season Completed

21. Phillips 9-3 (20)- Next: Season Completed

22. Bishop McNamara 121-1 (NR) The Fightin Irish slay the 4A Giant Rochester to advqance to the state title game. Next: Class 4A State Title Game vs Immaculate Conception

23. Oak Park-River Forest 8-3 (22)- Next: Season Completed

24. Wheaton South 10-2 (23)- Next: Season Completed

25. Oswego 10-1 (24)- Next: Season Completed

26. Naperville Central 10-1 (26)- Next: Season Completed

27. Glenbard West 8-3 (27)- Next: Season Completed

28. Hinsdale Central 8-3 (28)- Next: Season Completed

29. Hillcrest 12-1 (18)- Next: Season Completed

30. Prairie Ridge 8-3 (29) Next: Season Completed

Out: Antioch

Others to Watch (in no order): Barrington/West Aurora/Hersey/Lincoln-Way West/Maine West/Lake Zurich/Kaneland/Lakes/Crystal Lake South/Yorkville/Shepard/Evergreen Park/Sycamore/St. Rita/Taft