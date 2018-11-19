This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 5A Top 10 poll was released on Sunday AM on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 5A Week 14 Top 10 poll

1. Montini Catholic- 12-1 (1) Next: vs Joliet Catholic

2. Joliet Catholic 9-4 (3) Next: vs Montini Catholic

3. Hillcrest- 12-1 (2) Next: @ Joliet Catholic

4. Sterling 11-2 (4) Next: vs Montini Catholic

5. Sycamore 8-3 (5) Next: Season Completed

6. Boylan 10-2 (7) Next: Season Completed

7. Highland- 11-1 (3) Next: Season Completed

8. Cahokia 10-2 (8) Next: Season Completed

9. Decatur MacArthur- 7-4 (9) Next: Season Completed

10. Evergreen Park 7-5 (10) Next: Season Completed

Out: None