Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-19 06:49:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Week 14 Class 7A Top 10

Hrhlv0hj5rbmz5gsyrhg
Click the flyer for more information and to register today.
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 7A Top 10 poll released on Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 7A Week 14 Top 10 poll

1. Nazareth Academy- 12-1 (3) Next: vs St. Charles North

2. St. Charles North- 10-3 (6) Next: vs Nazareth Academy

3. Batavia 12-1 (1) Next: Season Completed

4. Mount Carmel- 11-2 (2) Next: Season Completed

5. Simeon- 11-1 (5) Next: Season Completed

6. East St. Louis- 9-3 (4) Next: Season Completed

7. Willowbrook- 11-1 (6) Next: Season Completed

8. Wheaton South- 10-2 (7) Next: Season Completed

9. Rolling Meadows- 10-1 (9) Next: Season Completed

10. Glenbard East- 8-3 (10) Next: Season Completed

Out: None

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}