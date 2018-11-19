(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 7A Top 10 poll released on Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 7A Week 14 Top 10 poll

1. Nazareth Academy- 12-1 (3) Next: vs St. Charles North

2. St. Charles North- 10-3 (6) Next: vs Nazareth Academy

3. Batavia 12-1 (1) Next: Season Completed

4. Mount Carmel- 11-2 (2) Next: Season Completed

5. Simeon- 11-1 (5) Next: Season Completed

6. East St. Louis- 9-3 (4) Next: Season Completed

7. Willowbrook- 11-1 (6) Next: Season Completed

8. Wheaton South- 10-2 (7) Next: Season Completed

9. Rolling Meadows- 10-1 (9) Next: Season Completed

10. Glenbard East- 8-3 (10) Next: Season Completed

Out: None