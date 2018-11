(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 8A Top 10 poll released first on the EDGY Nation side on Sunday AM. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 8A Week 14 Top 10 poll

1. Brother Rice 13-0 (2) Next: Vs Loyola

2 Loyola Academy- 10-3 (8) Next: vs Brother Rice

3. Lincoln-Way East 12-1 (1) Next Season Completed

4. Marist- 11-2 (3) Next: Season Completed

5. Homewood-Flossmoor- 10-2 (4) Next: Season Completed

6. Maine South- 10-2 (5) Next: Season Completed

7. Warren Township 10-2 (6) Next: Season Completed

8. Edwardsville 8-4 (7) Next: Season Completed

9. Oak Park-River Forest - 8-3 (9) Next: Season Completed

10. Oswego 10-1 (10) Next: Season Completed

Out: None