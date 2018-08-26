2018 Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll was first released on Saturday night on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lincoln-Way East 1-0 (1)- A nice opening win for the Griffins but...what's up with standout 4 star ranked WR AJ Henning? Next: vs Naperville Central

2. Loyola Academy 1-0 (2)- The Ramblers jiot the road and came away with the win over Rockford, Michigan. Up next is the War on the North Shore at New Trier. Next: @ New Trier

3. Phillips 0-0 (3)- Had it's moments early against Pickerington Central but turnovers against nationally ranked teams generally will do you in. Next: vs Chaminade Mo. @ East St. Louis

4. Batavia 1-0 (4)- A tight win over Lemont in Week 1 for Batavia. Next: vs Naperville North.

5. Lake Zurich 1-0 (5)- The Bears hang on and beat Fremd to start the season. Can the offense come around this week? Next: vs Nazareth Academy

6. Nazareth Academy 1-0 (6)- Nice win here for the Road Runners in beating a quality Lutheran North team from Missouri. Next: @ Lake Zurich.

7. Maine South 1-0 (14)- The Hawks unleash the coaches kid Bobb y Inserra on Glenbard West for the impressive win over Glenbard West. Next: vs Mount Carmel @Gately

8. Homewood-Flossmoor 1-0 (9)- The Vikings pull out a win last Friday over Michigan City, Indiana. Next: vs Lutheran North at East St. Louis

9. Hinsdale Central 1-0 (11)- Down 28-7 didn't faze the Red Devils who come from behind for the thrilling 35-354 win over Naperville Central. Next: @ Willowbrook.

10. Brother Rice 1-0 (18)- Big, big upset win over rival Marist. Next: vs Crete-Monee.

11. Naperville Central 0-1 (10)- Tough, tough way to lose last Friday as the Redhawks knocked on the door late but a fumble did them in. Next: @ Lincoln Way East.

12. Stevenson 1-0 (12)- The Patriots get a nice opening win over Palatine and now hit the road. Next: @ Neuqua Valley

13. Cary-Grove 1-0 (13)- The Trojans hang on and beat Crystal Lake South in a tight game on Friday. Next: @ Crystal Lake Central

14. Marist 0-1 (8)- The Redhawks come up short against Brother Rice in the South Side Super Bowl. Next: vs Mishawaka, Indiana

15. Mount Carmel 1-0 (15)-A nice first win for the Caravan and head coach Jordan Lynch over Hope. Better ramp things up a bit more this week. Next: vs Maine South @ Gately

16. New Trier 1-0 (16)- The Trevians get the close shave win over a better than you think York team on Friday. And now the game everyone in the North Shore have been waiting for4 is here. Next: vs Loyola Academy

17. Oswego 1-0 (17)- The Panthers just roll and take care of Plainfield Central in Week 1. Next: @ Minooka

18. Glenbard West 0-1 (7)- The Hilltoppers drop two straight back to back openers to Maine South and turnovers, penalties and allowing big plays isn't Hitter like at all. Next: @ Proviso East

19. St. Charles North 1-0 (20)- The North Stars get the win over Schaumburg but will QB Peyton Brown return after suffering an injury on Friday? Next: @ Bolingbrook

20. Barrington 1-0 (21)- The Broncos get the big road win over Warren Township as junior QB Tommy Fitzgerald makes his mark. Next: @ Buffalo Grove.

21. Neuqua Valley 1-0 (22)- The Wildcats take care of former DVC rival Glenbard North on Friday. Next: vs Stevenson

22. Richards 1-0 (23)- The Bulldogs pull out the win over Lincoln-Way Central as RB Leshon Williams kicks things into high gear. Next: @ St. Rita

23. Montini Catholic 1-0 (24)- The Broncos handle Hyde Park in it's season opener. Next: vs Christ The King

24. Prairie Ridge 1-0 (25)- Big points from the Wolves offense in it's 58-27 win over Crystal Lake Central. Next: @ Hampshire

25. Simeon 1-0 (26)- A nice 30-20 road win over Naperville North in Week 1. Next: @ Trotwood Madison

26. Benet Academy 1-0 (27)- QB Colin Gillespie looked to be in mid season form in beating St. Laurence on Saturday at NIU. Next: @ Moline

27. Hillcrest 1-0 (29)- The Hawks get a big neighborhood win over rival Rich Central. Next: @ Rich South

28. Joliet Catholic 1-0 (NR)- Huge win for the Hillmen over St. Rita but are the injuries already starting to mount? Next: @ Immaculate Conception.

29. Bolingbrook 1-0 (NR)- The Raiders take care of neighbor Downers Grove South. Next: vs St. Charles North

30. Immaculate Conception 1-0 (30)- The Knights walloped Althoff 50-14 at Illinois Wesleyan and now zero in on JCA. Next: vs Joliet Catholic

Out: St. Rita/Lemont

Others to Watch (in no order): St. Rita/Lemont/Plainfield North/West Aurora/Antioch/Lincoln-way West/Waubonsie Valley/Huntley/Morris/ Kenwood/Buffalo Grove/DeKalb/Providence Catholic