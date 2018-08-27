(This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Preseason Class 5A Top 10 poll was released on Sunday AM on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 5A Week 2 Top 10 poll

1. Washington 1-0 (1) The Panthers roll in a Week 1 win and now travel to Morris in a huge non-conference test. Next: @ Morris

2. Montini Catholic- 1-0 (2) The Broncos have no issues with Hyde Park in Week 1 and look to load up on wins early before the loaded CCL Blue slate kicks in. Next: vs Christ The King

3. Dunlap- 1-0 (3) The Eagles get out of the gates quickly with a win and QB Myles Burke is a big key this season. Next: @ Mt. Vernon

4. Hillcrest- 1-0 (6) The Hawks get a big Week 1 win over Rich Central and hopefully the neighborhood rivalry is back and stays on the schedule. Next: @ Rich South

5. Marian Central Catholic- 1-0 (5) The Hurricanes hang on to beat 4A power Johnsburg in the Mike Maloney Resume Bowl. Next: vs Niles North

6. Joliet Catholic Academy- 1-0 (9) The Hillmen get a huge Week 1 win over St. Rita and RB Keenan Hailey goes off in the win. Next: @ Immaculate Conception

7. Highland- 1-0 (7) The Bulldogs get a big Week 1 win over Alton. Next: @ Belleville East.

8. Sterling 1-0 (8) The Golden Warriors use two quarterbacks to wallop Marengo in Week 1. Next: @ Pekin

9. St. Laurence 0-1 (4) The Vikings struggled at times against Benet Academy but still have a young team with a playoff future in 2018. Next: @ St. Joseph

10. Antioch- 1-0 (NR) The Sequoits get a big Week 1 win against Lake Forest. Next: @ Woodstock Nofrth